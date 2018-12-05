Brian Ortega’s Coach Views ‘T-City’ As A Champion Ahead Of UFC 231

Brian Ortega’s coach feels “T-City’s” ability to overcome struggles early in his life already makes him a champion.

Ortega will challenge Max Holloway for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title this Saturday night (Dec. 8). The championship tilt will headline UFC 231. It’ll take place inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Rener Gracie Explains Why Brian Ortega Has Already Won In Life

Ortega’s coach Rener Gracie recently appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” On the show, Gracie said that the bright lights, money, fanfare, and title opportunity are simply the icing on the cake for his fighter:

“Anyone who knows Brian from that era knows that Brian already won the title. To have made it out of the challenges he faced and the difficult circumstances for him and his family that he faced early on and really the life that he lived, which was not by any means a positive one by conventional standards. For Brian to have made it out of what he was involved with and to now be competing as a professional athlete on the level that he’s competing at, he already won. So for me, I look at this and I’m like, this is all extra.”

Ortega has an undefeated professional mixed martial arts record of 14-0, 1 NC. It was his first-round knockout victory over Frankie Edgar that earned “T-City” a UFC featherweight title opportunity. Stick with MMA News as we’ll be providing live coverage of UFC 231.

Do you think Brian Ortega will top it all off with a championship win this Saturday night?