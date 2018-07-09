Brian Ortega Defends Not Competing at UFC 226

Brian Ortega is responding to his detractors over not taking a last-minute bout at UFC 226.

This past Saturday night (July 7), UFC 226 took place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event Daniel Cormier fought to become a two-division champion. To achieve his goal, he had to get past heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. Cormier made history by knocking out Miocic in the first round. He becomes the first UFC fighter to hold the light heavyweight and heavyweight titles simultaneously.

The co-main event was supposed to be a featherweight title bout between champion Max Holloway and Ortega. That changed when Holloway was pulled due to concussion-like symptoms. Holloway was pulled just three nights before the event.

The UFC tried finding a replacement. Jeremy Stephens stepped up, but “T-City” chose to wait for Holloway. Stephens blasted Ortega for not taking the fight.

Ortega took to his Instagram to defend his decision:

“I’m a Businessman, a company man, but I’m no yes man. Watching the fights last night knowing I could have been performing for all of you truly took a toll on me. I stand by my decision. Thank you to all of you who showed up to support and respected my decision. For those of you who don’t agree with me I completely understand and promise to give you guys the show of your life when I fight for the title.”

Ortega last competed back in March. “T-City” knocked out Frankie Edgar in the opening frame to earn his title shot. Thus far in his professional mixed martial arts career, Ortega has gone 14-0, 1 NC. Seven of Ortega’s victories have come via submission. He’s also nabbed three wins by knockout. Ortega hasn’t gone to a decision under the UFC banner.

Do you think Brian Ortega made the right decision?