Brian Ortega Doesn’t Regret Waiting For Max Holloway

Brian Ortega doesn’t have any regrets waiting for Max Holloway to return.

Ortega was scheduled to challenge Holloway for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title last month. The championship bout was going to serve as UFC 226’s co-main event. Holloway was forced to pull out due to medical concerns. Ortega was offered a fight with Stephens on short notice, but turned it down.

Ortega took some heat for turning down the fight and Stephens was the biggest detractor. “Lil Heathen” ended up being stopped by Jose Aldo later that month. Now, Ortega vs. Holloway is reportedly set for UFC 231. “T-City” recently told the media that his patience paid off (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Now the world sees why I didn’t take the fight with Jeremy Stephens. I’m not trying to down him or nothing. I’m going to stay humble and keep it classy. But that’s the reason, I just didn’t want to fight backwards. It wasn’t the fact that I was afraid. The real fans that understand and appreciate the game, it’s OK, but I’m sorry. We’re going to be patient, but now look. We’re going to give you guys the show that you deserve in December.”

Ortega earned his featherweight title opportunity when he knocked out Frankie Edgar in the first round of their bout back in March. Ortega has garnered a professional mixed martial arts record of 14-0, 1 NC. Seven of his wins have come by way of submission, while three were earned via knockout.

Holloway last competed back in December 2017. He defeated Jose Aldo in a title rematch to successfully defend his featherweight gold. Since that time, Holloway has pulled out of three title fights. He was set to defend his featherweight title against Frankie Edgar, take on Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight gold, and the defense against Ortega. None of those plans came to fruition.

