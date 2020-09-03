Brian Ortega Expects Korean Zombie Fight To Be A ‘Slugfest’

Brian Ortega is excited to get back into the Octagon.

Ortega has not fought since UFC 231 in December of 2018 when he suffered a TKO loss to Max Holloway for the featherweight title. Since then he has a plethora of injuries but in the main event on October 17 he will be returning to the Octagon to battle Korean Zombie.

It is a very intriguing matchup with the winner likely to get the next title shot. For Ortega, he knows if he beats Zombie he will get another crack at the belt.

“From what I’ve heard, and I’ve posted on my social media and Dana White’s said it himself – he said the winner of this fight gets the shot to fight for the belt,” Ortega said to MMAJunkie. “I don’t make the rules. I don’t do nothing – it came straight from the horse’s mouth. I’ve never heard him talk about anybody else having a title shot after their fight. I heard it from this fight.”

Entering the fight, many are interested to see how Brian Ortega looks after nearly two years away from fighting. Not only does “T-City” believe he is better but likes this matchup as he expects this fight to be a slugfest.

“A slugfest basically,” Ortega said. “Me and him kind of already have our thing where we want to hit each other in the face. So honestly, I just see a slugfest and some technical work. But yeah – we kind of don’t like each other.”