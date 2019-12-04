Brian Ortega Forced Out Of UFC Busan Bout With Chan Sung Jung

Brian Ortega will not meet Chan Sung Jung at UFC Busan.
Ortega and Jung were scheduled to headline a UFC event inside the Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea on Dec. 21. That is no longer the case. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reports that Ortega is off the card due to an undisclosed injury.
The UFC is attempting to keep Jung on the card. There’s no word on who the promotion is seeking to potentially replace Ortega on such short notice. This is scheduled to be “The Korean Zombie’s” first bout in his home country since May 2008.
Ortega hasn’t seen action since Dec. 2018. He suffered a TKO loss to Max Holloway in a failed bid for the UFC featherweight championship. Ortega is expected to be out of action for two to three months. As for Jung, he’s hoping to keep the momentum going after a 58-second TKO victory over Renato Moicano back in June.
Here’s an updated look at the UFC Busan card
Main Card (ESPN+)
- Chan Sung Jung vs. TBA
- Volkan Oezdemir vs. Aleksandar Rakic
- Doo Ho Choi vs. Charles Jourdain
- Da Un Jung vs. Mike Rodriguez
- Jun Yong Park vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
- Kyung Ho Kang vs. Liu Pingyuan
Prelims (ESPN+)
- Raoni Barcelos vs. Said Nurmagomedov
- Ciryl Gane vs. Tanner Boser
- Seung Woo Choi vs. Suman Mokhtarian
- Dong Hyun Ma vs. Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer
- Alexandre Pantoja vs. Matt Schnell
- Alateng Heili vs. Ryan Benoit