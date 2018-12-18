Brian Ortega Healed Rather Quickly From UFC 231 Injuries (Photo)

It looks like Brian Ortega healed from his UFC 231 injuries rather quickly. Earlier this month (Sat. December 8, 2018) “T-City” challenged Max Holloway for the UFC featherweight title. The pair main evented UFC 231 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. However, things simply didn’t go the Californian’s way that night.

Holloway clearly had the advantage in the striking department and tagged Ortega up pretty bad. Despite taking a ton of punishment, Ortega was able to survive through the fourth round. Unfortunately, he suffered too many injuries to his face that forced the doctors to call the fight off in between rounds. Ortega was not allowed to fight into the fifth round and Holloway was awarded the TKO victory.

The loss marked the first defeat of Ortega’s mixed martial arts (MMA) career. After the fight, the injuries to Ortega’s face were very severe. He had massive swelling and some dark bruising to his face:

However, just a week later, the only thing Ortega has left to show form his hard-fought war is a red right eye. Ortega shared a photo of himself on Instagram and noted that he’s “healed” after just one week.

It’s an amazing transformation considering how bad he looked after his contest with Holloway. Check out the photo here: