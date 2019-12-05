Brian Ortega Issues Statement On UFC Busan Pullout

Brian Ortega was scheduled to face Chan Sung Jung later this month but it wasn’t meant to be.

Ortega vs. Jung was expected to headline UFC Busan on Dec. 21. Last night (Dec. 4), ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported that “T-City” was pulled from the bout due to an undisclosed injury. Ortega has revealed what went wrong.

Brian Ortega Reveals Torn ACL In Statement

Ortega took to social media to address his removal from the UFC Busan card. “T-City” revealed that he has a torn ACL.

“I tore my ACL in training and I won’t be fighting in Korea. Thankfully it was only a partial tear so I’m already rehabbing it and the plan is to be back to 100% in 2-3 months. I didn’t want to let down the fans, the Zombie, and the UFC, so I strongly considered pushing through it and fighting anyways, but according to the doctors, the risk of a full rupture in the fight was high and that would put me out for up to a year. Sorry guys I gotta take care of this right now, but I’ll make it up to all of you 2020 I promise.”

Ortega hasn’t competed since Dec. 2018. He was defeated by Max Holloway in a failed bid for the UFC featherweight title. He’ll have to wait even longer to make his way back inside the Octagon.

Frankie Edgar is reportedly being targeted to replace Ortega for UFC Busan. This is despite Edgar’s planned move down to bantamweight. “The Answer” is scheduled to meet Cory Sandhagen at UFC Raleigh on Jan. 25.