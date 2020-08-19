Brian Ortega vs. Korean Zombie Headlines October 17 UFC Event

Brian Ortega and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung have once again been rescheduled to fight.

Now, per ESPN, the pair will headline the UFC’s October 17 show. No location for the event has been confirmed as of this writing, however, the expectation is the promotion will be returning to Yas Isand in Abu Dhabi around this time. Both Ortega and Jung were initially scheduled to fight back in December, but Ortega was forced out with a knee injury. The pair have built up quite the rivalry with each other over the past several months.

Ortega even got into a physical altercation with Jung’s friend, Korean pop star Jay Park, at UFC 248, where Ortega slapped Park. “T-City” has since apologized for the incident, but the bad blood remains. Ortega has not competed inside the Octagon since December of 2018 when his undefeated record was taken away by then-featherweight champion Max Holloway. The Californian endured a lot of damage, forcing the doctors to stop the fight after the fourth round.

As for Jung, he has fought four times since returning to UFC action off mandatory military service for his native South Korea. Before that, Jung’s last fight took place in 2013 against Jose Aldo, the 145-pound champion at the time, who stopped Jung in the fourth round. “The Korean Zombie” has won three of his last four fights, the latter two coming by way of first round knockout. Now, two proven finishers in Ortega and Jung are set to square off this October, with a prime place in title contention likely on the line.