Brian Ortega’s Coach Says ‘T-City’ Has Nothing To Be Sorry About

Brian Ortega’s coach has a message for “T-City.”

Ortega challenged Max Holloway for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight gold this past Saturday night. “T-City” proved he can absorb a ton of punishment, but he simply ate too many clean shots. After being battered for four rounds, the doctor called for the fight to be stopped.

Rener Gracie Praises Brian Ortega

Gracie recently took to Instagram to express how proud he is of Ortega’s gutsy performance:

“When we arrived at the hospital, the first thing you said was ‘I’m sorry.’ My brother, you have nothing to be sorry about. You came from nothing and you competed on the highest level against one of the best p4p fighter’s in the world. For four rounds, you took his best shots, but you never went down and you never stopped firing back. The heart you displayed last night could never be taught, and I’ve never been so proud to be your coach, your friend and your fan. You didn’t fail, Max prevailed. And if it was ever possible to win in defeat, you did it last night. I love you bro.”

Where do you think Brian Ortega goes from here after suffering the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts career?