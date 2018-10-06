Brian Ortega Reveals Max Holloway Will Be Stripped Of Featherweight Title If He Can’t Compete At UFC 231

Brian Ortega reveals that Max Holloway must relinquish the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title if he can’t make it to UFC 231.

Ortega and Holloway were set to do battle back in July for UFC 226. “Blessed’ was forced to pull out due to an illness during fight week. Holloway will now put his title on the line against “T-City” on Dec. 8 in the main event of UFC 231. Ortega has ensured that if anything happens to Holloway again, he’ll still receive a title shot on the scheduled date.

Brian Ortega Calls His Shot

Ortega recently appeared on MMA Junkie Radio and he made quite the reveal. Ortega claimed that no matter what, he will be competing for the UFC featherweight championship at UFC 231:

“This is the first time I’m letting it out right now. Yeah, it’s in the contract. Everything is done. I will fight for the featherweight belt with or without him. There’s no more of me letting the fans down. If he pulls out on one days’ notice, three hours’ notice, it doesn’t matter. I’m going to show up and it’s going to be for the featherweight belt and it’s going to be main event. Dec. 8, that’s the goal. UFC 231. Toronto.”

Holloway hasn’t competed since his rematch with Jose Aldo back in Dec. 2017. He’s had to pull out of three straight title fights. First, he was injured ahead of his title defense against Frankie Edgar. Then he pulled out of a lightweight title bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov due to a poor weight cut. Finally, he fell ill ahead of his summer title defense against Ortega.

