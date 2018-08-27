Brian Ortega says he can sense a “Fight of the Year” award coming.

A recent report claimed that a title bout between Ortega and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder Max Holloway was agreed upon for UFC 231. Ortega later confirmed that at the very least it’s a done deal on his side. UFC 231 will be held inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Dec. 8.

Brian Ortega Says Bout With Max Holloway Could be “Fight of the Year”

During a recent media scrum, “T-City” talked about the match-up and he expects fireworks. He told the media to not be surprised if it’s “Fight of the Year” worthy (via MMAFighting.com):

“‘Fight of the Year,’ to top the year off. You have two guys — I’ve said this before, I’m a fan of him as well, I’m a fan of the sport. This is the fight. He fought Aldo, I fought Frankie, we fought two veterans, right? And now we have two hungry guys who are young at the top of the game. One has the belt, and one’s undefeated and trying to take that from him, who’s been finishing everyone. I’m not trying to get a decision so I don’t have to say much.”

Ortega was scheduled to meet Holloway for the featherweight title last month at UFC 226. Holloway was pulled due to concerns over concussion-like symptoms. “T-City” was offered a short notice fight with Jeremy Stephens, but he turned it down. Thanks to his patience, Ortega will get the title opportunity free of any injuries. Of course a loss would’ve derailed Ortega’s chances at getting the next title shot, so it’s easy to see why he has no regrets.

There aren’t too many other fights revealed for UFC 231 at this time. Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Gilbert Burns, and Chad Laprise vs. Dhiego Lima are the only other fights set for the card at this time.

