Brian Ortega Slams Korean Zombie For Calling Out Alex Volkanovski

Brian Ortega wants to fight Korean Zombie and he is not happy that Chan Sung Jung has called out the champion, Alex Volkanovski.

After Volkanovski edged out a split decision win over Max Holloway at UFC 251, Zombie called out the champ saying it is shameful that he holds the belt at 145-pounds. Jung then said he would finish the champ and it is a fight the fans want.

Yet, for Ortega, who has been rumored to fight Zombie for quite some time, he isn’t happy that he is calling out Volkanovski. Instead, he believes the two of them should scrap where the winner gets the title fight.

“How you gonna say I can’t fight cause I can’t leave my country then say you ready to fight all the sudden. I just talked to some of my people they said you can fly to United States and fly to Fight Island ( by the way they live in Korea too ),” Ortega wrote on Instagram. “So straight up you down to fight @danawhite said winner of us gets the tittle shot. If you ain’t down I ain’t trippen @danawhite give me another guy you want to see me fight to earn the titleI don’t want free rides I earn my shit.”

Brian Ortega has not fought since he suffered a TKO loss to Holloway at UFC 231 for the featherweight title in December of 2018.