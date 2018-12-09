Brian Ortega Speaks On UFC 231 Loss To Max Holloway

Brian Ortega didn’t take long to talk about his UFC 231 loss.

Last night (Dec. 8), Ortega challenged Max Holloway for the UFC featherweight championship. The bout took place inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. “T-City” showed heart, but was peppered with clean shots on his way to a TKO loss before the final round could start.

Brian Ortega Has A Message For His Supporters

Ortega took to his Instagram account to comment on the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts career:

“Doctor stopped it and I agree. Broken nose and a broken thumb, I was willing to die in there. Last night was Max’s night. I’ll be back. Thank you to everyone who’s believed in me and supported me.”

Ortega had an undefeated MMA record of 14-0, 1 NC going into his title bout with Holloway. His devastating first-round knockout win over Frankie Edgar paired with concerns over Holloway’s weight cutting issues had many picking “T-City” to become the new featherweight king. It wasn’t meant to be as Holloway proved just how elite he is.

“T-City” didn’t make it to the post-fight press conference and was instead transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation. UFC president Dana White agreed that stopping the fight before the final round began was the right call on the doctor’s part.

Do you think Brian Ortega will get back on the horse, or has this beating taken something from him?