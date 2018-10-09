Brian Ortega Talks Interaction With Dillon Danis Post-UFC 229 Brawl

Brian Ortega talks about meeting Dillon Danis in a Las Vegas club after the UFC 229 brawl.

UFC 229 took place this past Saturday night (Oct. 6). In the main event, Khabib Nurmagomedov successfully defended his UFC lightweight title by submitting Conor McGregor. After the fight, Nurmagomedov leaped into the crowd and went after McGregor’s teammate Danis. A brawl ensued as a result.

Brian Ortega Meets Dillon Danis At A Club

The brawl didn’t stop Danis from partying after the fight. UFC featherweight Brian Ortega told TMZ that he and Danis had a small interaction in a Las Vegas club following the chaos (via BJPenn.com):

“He came up to me and he was like ‘hey man.’ At first I was like damn, what are you doing here — especially alone. I was like this guy’s a savage right now. He had a hood on, trying to be low key, but he came up to me, he was respectful, he was like ‘hey man, you’re holding it down for the jiu jitsu community, you’re doing your thing, I admire you, I appreciate it.’ He was cool about the whole situation. He wouldn’t really tell me much [about the brawl]. He was like, ‘yeah man, shit got crazy. These guys started throwing, I started throwing.’ One of his eyes was swollen. He was just telling me he got a concussion, so he got down too man. After that, he was going to walk out by himself, and I told my boy, I go ‘make sure this guy gets out of here alright,’ cause, you know, there seemed to be some Russians in that club. So I was like ‘make sure this guy gets out safely.’ Cause the last thing you want is this guy getting jumped going out.”

The Nevada State Athlete Commission is looking into potential punishments for Nurmagomedov and McGregor. In a small sign of cooler heads prevailing, McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh recently said he didn’t think Nurmagomedov’s actions were a big deal and he hopes the penalty is light. Nurmagomedov’s father said that he forgives McGregor for the personal digs.