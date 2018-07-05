Brian Ortega Uses Holloway’s Favorite Quote in Reaction to UFC 226 Removal

Brian Ortega does not seem like the type of person to let things get to him. He has beaten many opponents that fans thought would hand him his first loss and never tried to rush to the title, only taking the fights lined up according to who he beat. With that in mind, he is a fighter and like many fighters will apply the appropriate verbal jabs when they seem appropriate.

With the news breaking late on the fourth of July that Max Holloway was removed from UFC 226 due to concussion-like symptoms he used one of Holloway’s most overused quotes as a reaction.

It is what it is. We’ll run this shit later. pic.twitter.com/Ua1q4k4okR — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) July 5, 2018

“It is what it is”, is the type of quote meant to address things that happen that are out of anyone’s control. While it may seem like he is taking a shot at the featherweight champ, he added: “We’ll run this sh*t later.” That is the fighter code for saying, “we will fight when you are healthy and ready.”

Holloway’s symptoms seemed apparent during his media obligations and noticing them seemed to be what prompted he be checked out. Coincidentally, Holloway uses the famous quote to address the hype behind Ortega before former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping asks if he is alright.

The rumors are already starting that they will try to add them to UFC 227 or some future UFC card but concussions are serious business and in the business of beating one opponent to near unconsciousness the symptoms should not be overlooked and the time should be taken to make sure Holloway is alright. The great fights cannot happen if the top tier fighters are not healthy.

However, the UFC is in the business of making fights and with this new hiccup in the featherweight division, another interim title could be looming.

Do you think Ortega wants an interim title?