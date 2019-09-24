Brian Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie Official For UFC Busan Main Event

The Korean Zombie will be getting a home fight in Busan, South Korea as he will take on Brian Ortega. The UFC announced the booking. Talks of the bout were first revealed by BJPenn.com’s Chris Taylor.

Ortega 🆚 The Korean Zombie is official for #UFCBusan 🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/8XjXEqvTLg — UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) September 23, 2019

The two have been going back-and-forth at each other in interviews accusing one another of not accepting the fight.

“What are you doing? Answer me! #UFC #Mexico or #Korea @briantcity @danawhite @ufc“ – The Korean Zombie captured the photo.

Ortega then responded with his own Instagram picture.

“Don’t ask questions you don’t want the answer to. #harborarea #HA,” he wrote.

Brian Ortega suffered his first professional loss in the main event of UFC 231 last December. There, he was fighting for UFC gold but lost by TKO (doctor stoppage) at the end of the fourth round to champion, Max Holloway. Before that, ‘T-City’ knocked out Frankie Edgar, submitted Cub Swanson and Renato Moicano and knocked out Clay Guida.

The Korean Zombie, meanwhile, is coming off of a very impressive TKO win over Renato Moicano in the main event of UFC Greenville. The win got him back into the winning ways after being knocked out by Yair Rodriguez at UFC Denver in November of last year. He has also fought for the featherweight title before losing by TKO to Jose Aldo. The Korean Zombie has notable wins over the likes of Dustin Poirier, Leonard Garcia, and Dennis Bermudez.

UFC Busan goes down on Dec. 21 and is the final UFC event of the 2019 calendar year.