Brian Ortega Wants Jose Aldo Fight For Vacant Featherweight Title

Brian Ortega is itching to get back into the Octagon. After a harsh defeat to current featherweight champion Max Holloway, “T-City” believes another 145-pound title fight could be on his horizon. This one against all-time featherweight great Jose Aldo. Speaking to MMA Fighting recently, Ortega made his case for a fight against Aldo next, with the vacant featherweight title being put up for grabs:

“That’s the only fight I see that makes sense for both of us,” Ortega said. “We’re at the top, we’re the two guys at the top, No. 1 and No. 2. Everyone else we pretty much beat except the newcomers and this is the fight that makes sense.

“This is the fight that the fans are gonna want to see and the one thing we have in common is that we both got beat by Max. It’s going to be a great time to fight him and prove who deserves to get the title shot again.

“And if Max decides to stay up at lightweight then we can make this fight happen for the belt.”

Holloway will jump up to lightweight to face Dustin Poirier for the interim UFC lightweight championship. The bout goes down at UFC 236 in April. If Holloway emerges victorious, and opts to remain at 155-pounds, it’s possible Ortega and Aldo find themselves fighting for the vacant title after all.

