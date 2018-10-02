Brian Ortega Willing To Step In At UFC 229 In Case Of Injury

Fight fans need not worry about seeing an entertaining fight this weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018). Regardless of what happens. UFC mega-star Conor McGregor is making his return to the Octagon. He’ll challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight championship.

One thing that scares fight fans, however, is the possibility of the fight falling out. Khabib has a history of injuries and pulling out of fights. There’s also the possibility McGregor could get injured. The UFC has put a backup plan in place given their co-main event. Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis will fight in the co-featured bout of the evening. Should anything happen to the main event, either Pettis or Ferguson would be ready to go.

With that being said, it looks like the UFC could have another backup plan in their back pocket. UFC featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega told TMZ recently that he’d be willing to step in for either McGregor or Khabib if need be:

“I always stay ready,” Ortega said. “There’s a lot of money on the line for that one, I doubt someone is going to get injured. But I’ve been wrong many times, so, who knows? I’m sure I’m in line, I’m sure there’s a lot of other fighters in line – but yeah, I’d definitely jump in if something happened.

“These are the kind of fights I’d jump in on last minute – to save the card. Not no other fights like the last situation we had. When they wanted me to fight that clown, you know?”

That likely won’t be happening, as our own Damon Martin confirmed that Ortega will fight Max Holloway at UFC 231 for the featherweight title.

Do you think Ortega is a backup option for UFC 229?