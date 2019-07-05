Dana White Confirms Brian Ortega & Yair Rodriguez For UFC Mexico City

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White says both Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez will be featured on the UFC Mexico City card.

At the UFC summer press conference 2019, White was asked about the possibility of having Rodriguez and Ortega on the UFC Mexico City card on Sept. 21. The UFC boss had the following to say on Rodriguez competing on the card:

“He will. Yair Rodriguez will fight in Mexico City.”

Ortega had also expressed interest in fighting on the UFC Mexico City card. White confirmed that “T-City” will also be throwing leather at the event.

“Yeah he will too.”

While White confirmed that Ortega and Rodriguez will be on the card, whether or not they’ll face each other remains to be seen. There had been talks that the UFC wanted Ortega to take on Zabit Magomedsharipov at UFC 240 on July 27, but “T-City” simply wasn’t ready to go by that date.

UFC Mexico City will take place inside Mexico City Arena. The card is scheduled to air on ESPN+. Stick with MMA News as we’ll be providing you the latest updates on the UFC Mexico City card. We’ll be bringing you fight announcements and any changes to the event should they arise.