Brock Lesnar Still Hasn’t Paid $250,000 Fine To Nevada

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder Brock Lesnar has yet to pay up.

Many are wondering if Lesnar will be returning to the Octagon this year. While the stage appeared to be set for Lesnar vs. UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, those talks have lost steam considerably. There’s also a hurdle that Lesnar must clear if he wants to compete again:

Brock Lesnar Still Owes Nevada Money

Back in July, Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) executive director Bob Bennett told MMA Weekly the following:

“(Lesnar) is still suspended based on his fine. He is required to pay the fine or set up a payment plan with the Attorney General’s Office (to get cleared from the suspension).”

MMA Weekly did a followup recently and confirmed that Lesnar still hasn’t paid the fine. The $250,000 fine in question is the result of Lesnar’s failed UFC 200 drug test. The fine was handed out by the NSAC.

Lesnar initially scored a unanimous decision win over Mark Hunt back in July 2016. The result was changed to a No Contest when Lesnar popped for banned substances. Hunt sued Lesnar, the UFC, and Dana White following the failed drug test.

Officially, Lesnar hasn’t won a professional mixed martial arts bout since July 2010. He submitted Shane Carwin, who is retired.

Do you think Brock Lesnar ever pays the fine?