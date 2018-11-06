Quote: Brock Lesnar Is Tougher Fight For ‘DC’ Than Derrick Lewis

This past weekend (Sat. November 3, 2018) Daniel Cormier successfully defended his heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 230. “DC” submitted Derrick Lewis, and remains the UFC’s “Champ Champ,” also holding the light heavyweight title. Now, Cormier claims to only have one fight left in him before retiring for good.

That fight will likely be against the returning Brock Lesnar in early 2019. After Lesnar fulfills his obligations to the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), he will be eligible to fight again. On a recent episode of his “Below The Belt” podcast, former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub discussed the matter.

Schaub argued that, due to Lesnar’s freakish athleticism, he’ll actually be a tougher fight for “DC” than Lewis was (via MMA Fighting):

“[With Lesnar] you’re talking a complete freak,” said Schaub. “Athletically, is he the biggest freak to ever do it? He’s f**king up there, man. We don’t talk about it enough. A guy at his age and with his background – he’s not even a part time mixed martial artist.

“It’s a hobby for this man and can go in there and compete with the best of the best. Imagine if he dedicated his entire life from when he was young to this sport. And he’s fighting through sickness!

“He’s f**king tough to deal with. No one goes in there and is like, ‘Ah this is a gimme fight.’ Even DC’s not like that. I promise you Brock Lesnar will be a tougher fight for DC than Derrick Lewis was. We don’t give that man enough props.”

What do you think about Schaub’s comments regarding ‘DC’ vs. Lesnar?