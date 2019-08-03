Brock Lesnar May Have Received Higher UFC Paydays Than Initially Revealed

Lawsuit documents have revealed that Brock Lesnar’s UFC payouts may have been significantly higher than initially revealed.

Lesnar had eight bouts under the UFC banner. He is one of the top draws in the history of the promotion. In his last UFC outing, Lesnar earned a $2.5 million purse. It’s a far greater number than his $400,000 payout for UFC 141 back in Dec. 2011. The numbers don’t end with the official salaries, however.

Brock Lesnar Received Additional Pay?

Jason Cruz of MMAPayout recently got a hold of unredacted passages from Hal J. Singer, who is an expert witness for the Plaintiffs. Here is the language used in lawsuit documents (via Bloody Elbow).

“For each and every Bout, in which Fighter participates where he is not recognized as a UFC Champion, by Zuffa, within thirty (30) days following the completion of each Bout, as contemplated in Section 7.1 (c) of the Promotional Agreement, Zuffa shall pay to DEATHCLUTCH, via bank wire or check, the amount of Three Hundred Seventy Five Thousand Dollars (US $375,000.00), less all permissible or required deductions and withholdings. Within sixty (60) days following the completion of each Bout, as contemplated in Section 7.1 (c) of the Promotional Agreement, Zuffa shall pay to DEATHCLUTCH, via bank wire or check, the additional amount of Three Hundred Seventy Five Thousand Dollars (US $375,000), less all permissible or required deductions and withholdings for a total combined payment of Seven Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars (US $750,000.00).”

The pay scheme for Lesnar while being an active champion was also revealed.

” …an agreement with Brock Lesnar that specifies lump sums to be paid conditional on champion status (“For each and every Bout, in which Fighter participates where he is recognized as a UFC Champion by Zuffa, within thirty (30) days following the completion of each Bout, as contemplated in Section 7.1 (a) of the Promotional Agreement Zuffa shall pay to DEATHCLUCTH, via bank wire or check, the amount of Eight Hundred Twelve Thousand Five Hundred Dollars (US $812,500.00), less permissible or required deductions and withholdings. Within sixty (60) days following the completion of each Bout, as contemplated in Section 7.1 (a) of the Promotional Agreement, Zuffa shall pay to DEATHCLUTCH, via bank wire or check, the additional amount of Eight Hundred Twelve Thousand Five Hundred Dollars (US $812,500.00), less all permissible or required deductions and withholdings, for a total combined payment of One Million Six Hundred Twenty-Five Thousand Dollars (US $1,625,000.000).”

The lawsuit in question is the big antitrust case between former fighters and the UFC. If the additional pay covered Lesnar’s UFC debut, which netted him a $250,000 purse, then the former heavyweight champion would’ve made $1 million. Lesnar’s UFC 100 purse was $400,000 and since he was a champion, he would’ve earned a total of $2 million under the supposed pay scheme.