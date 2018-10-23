Dana White: Brock Lesnar Might Be In New York For UFC 230

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White says Brock Lesnar might make the trip to New York City to watch UFC 230.

The main event of UFC 230 will see Daniel Cormier defend his heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis. Cormier is set for a big “money fight” with Lesnar, but a loss to Lewis would put that in jeopardy. UFC 230 will be held inside Madison Square Garden on Nov. 3.

Brock Lesnar Making The Trip To NYC?

Lesnar made quite the splash when he sat cageside for UFC 226. The former UFC heavyweight champion shoved “DC” after the main event. Speaking to ESPN, White said Lesnar may attend UFC 230 (via MMAMania.com):

“Brock Lesnar might be in New York. That’s not guaranteed, we haven’t talked about it or anything, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he called and said, ‘I’m coming to the fight.’ I plan on Brock Lesnar fighting soon.”

Lesnar hasn’t competed since July 2016. He initially scored a unanimous decision win over Mark Hunt, but the result was changed to a No Contest when Lesnar was popped by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Officially, Lesnar hasn’t earned a win since July 2010.

UFC 230 will also feature a middleweight battle with potential title implications. Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman will go one-on-one with Jacare Souza. Plus, Israel Adesanya will meet Derek Brunson in a grudge match. David Branch, who was supposed to meet Souza, now clashes with Jared Cannonier. Stick with MMA News for live coverage of UFC 230 when the time arrives for fight night.

