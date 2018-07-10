Brock Lesnar Sends Message to Heavyweight Division Seconds After Daniel Cormier’s Win

Brock Lesnar was sitting cage side for Daniel Cormier's historic win on Saturday night where he became a two-division UFC champion but it doesn't look like the WWE superstar was all that impressed

Brock Lesnar is back in the UFC and he’s not pulling any punches with the heavyweight division.

The former UFC champion and current WWE superstar has officially announced his intention to fight again after entering the USADA drug testing program as of July 3 and it’s expected he will fight for the title in early 2019.

The matchup will see Lesnar take on new two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier, who captured the belt with a stunning first round knockout against Stipe Miocic this past Saturday night at UFC 226 in Las Vegas.

Immediately following his win over Miocic, Cormier didn’t take long to celebrate before he was grabbing the microphone to call out Lesnar, who was sitting cage side for the fights.

Lesnar eventually made his way inside the cage where he shoved Cormier before security intervened to keep the two heavyweights from coming to blows right then and there.

It turns out before Lesnar entered the Octagon, he was already talking trash when he was captured on camera just seconds after Cormier landed the right hand that put Miocic away to make him the heavyweight champion.

“I’m happy for DC but I’m going to take it away,” Lesnar said. “The heavyweight division is weak. I’m back for a reason motherf–kers.”

Lesnar has already ruffled plenty of feathers without actually booking his first fight back in the UFC.

Lesnar’s return and upcoming fight against Cormier pushes back several other heavyweight contenders including Curtis Blaydes, who was coming off a knockout win over Alistair Overeem and appeared to be on the short list of potential opponents to fight for the title later this year.

Now it appears everybody will be waiting as Lesnar prepares to make his return to the UFC in 2019 with a showdown against Cormier on the horizon.

What do you think about Brock Lesnar getting a title shot against Daniel Cormier on his first day back in the UFC? Sound off in the comments and let us know!