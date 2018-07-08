Brock Lesnar Shoves Daniel Cormier at UFC 226 (Video)

Things got heated quickly between Brock Lesnar and newly crowned UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

In the main event of UFC 226, Cormier challenged Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight title. Cormier, who is already the light heavyweight champion, was fighting to become a two-division champion. Mission accomplished.

After a back-and-forth battle for most of the opening frame, Cormier dropped Miocic with a right hand. Some followup punches put Miocic to sleep. Cormier is now the first man to hold the UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight titles simultaneously.

After the bout, Cormier grabbed the mic and told Lesnar, “get your ass in here.” Lesnar happily went inside the Octagon and shoved “DC.” See the altercation for yourself:

DC calls out Brock Lesnar! LESNAR IS IN THE CAGE!! #UFC226 pic.twitter.com/XTz7q16GJo — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2018

It’s definitely looking like Cormier vs. Lesnar is the direction the UFC will go in next. After the snoozer between Derrick Lewis and Francis Ngannou, it’s probably best for everyone. Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov will most likely have to wait their turn unless Lesnar screws up the process with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) again. Lesnar still has time to serve for his suspension stemming from a failed drug test at UFC 200.

Do you think booking Daniel Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar is the right move to make?