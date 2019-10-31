Brock Lesnar Submits Cain Velasquez At WWE Crown Jewel

Brock Lesnar is still a WWE champion as he submitted Cain Velasquez at WWE Crown Jewel in just minutes.

The event was in Saudi Arabia and it was Velasquez’s first big match in WWE after confronting Lesnar earlier this year. He is also officially signed to the promotion after retiring from the UFC.

In the match, Velasquez used his striking to hit Lesnar and pick him apart. Then, he dropped the champion with a head kick.

Velasquez then jumped on top of Lesnar where he was landing strikes but was caught in a kimura and was submitted. Just like that, Lesnar defended his belt and beat Velasquez.

The win for Brock Lesnar no doubt sets up a trilogy match as in the UFC, in a real fight, in the UFC, Velasquez TKO’d Lesnar in the first round. The win made Velasquez the new UFC heavyweight champion and Lesnar would never reclaim that belt.

For many fans, they thought the fight ended too early, but it was an entertaining fight for the most part.