Brok Weaver Delivers Hilarious Pitch To Dana White For UFC Contract

Brok Weaver may just have a star quality to him that the UFC is looking for.

Earlier tonight (Aug. 13), Weaver took on Devin Smyth on the 24th edition of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. Weaver earned the unanimous decision. While his skills inside the Octagon were high-level, his unique personality is what stole the show.

After his victory over Smyth, Weaver told Laura Sanko the following.

“Dana, December 21st I took a fight because you were supposed to be there. The Dana White Lookin’ For A Fight at Island Fights. You hurt your foot, you couldn’t come. I fought my teammate Tyler ‘Zombie’ Hill, one of the toughest welterweights out there and he will be in the UFC too. I know he will. I won that fight and I took another fight because I got bored. I fought Freeman on the next Island Fights, main event. Submitted him.

“I got bored,” Weaver continued. “I could’ve waited until June until the Contender Series, but I like to fight man. I’m training, I’m bored, I just wanna fight. I can fight eight times a year man as long as I’m healthy. I’ll fight hurt. I won’t even tell you I’m hurt and I’m still gonna fight.”

Weaver closed out with a message that had the UFC boss amused.

“Dana, what else do I gotta do to get with you?”