Randy Brown Confirms He’s Off UFC on ESPN+ 1 Card

It looks like next week’s (Sat. January 19, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 1 card is facing another injury concern. Initially, Ion Cutelaba was set to face Glover Teixeira at the event. However, Cutelaba suffered an injury and was forced out. Instead, Teixeira will be fighting Karl Roberson. Also, a fight that was initially set to be Dominick Cruz vs. John Lineker has now turned into Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista.

Now, another fight on the card has taken an injury hit. Randy Brown was initially scheduled to face Chance Rencountre at welterweight. But it looks like “Rude Boy” will no longer be competing in his home state. Brown confirmed the news in a post on Twitter:

“Thank you to all my friends family and the fans attending the UFC Brooklyn event. I am 100 percent healthy and ready to fight. My team and I tried our best to keep the fight on. Unfortunately, the decision wasn’t up to us. I’m excited to be back in action as soon as possible.”

Per ESPN, UFC officials are seeking a replacement to face Rencountre. The report suggests Dwight Grant is the leading candidate. After Brown’s injury, below is the updated card for UFC on ESPN+ 1:

(C) Henry Cejudo vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Greg Hardy vs. Allen Crowder

Gregor Gillespie vs. Yancy Medeiros

Joseph Benavidez vs. Dustin Ortiz

Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

Glover Teixeira vs. Karl Roberson

Donald Cerrone vs. Alexander Hernandez

Joanne Calderwood vs. Ariane Lipski

Alonzo Menifield vs. Vinicius Castro

Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista

Dennis Bermudez vs. Te Edwards

Belal Muhammad vs. Geoff Neal

Chance Rencountre vs. TBD

What do you think of all the injuries UFC on ESPN+ 1 has been subject to?