Bruce Buffer Talks Cormier Retiring Or Fighting Jones A Third Time

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announcer Bruce Buffer can see why Daniel Cormier would want to retire soon, but he also sees why “DC” would want another fight with Jon Jones.

Cormier could retire today and few would argue his inevitable place in the UFC Hall of Fame. He is considered to be easily the best light heavyweight not named Jones and many would argue that he would’ve ruled the heavyweight division much sooner had he not moved down for his teammate Cain Velasquez. If Cormier rides off into the sunset his legacy is intact, but will he want to walk away without trying to beat Jones one more time?

Bruce Buffer Weighs In

Express Sport was able to catch up with Buffer. The longtime UFC announcer said there’s only one way a third bout between Cormier and Jones should take place:

“I don’t think it should happen unless they want it to happen. I think that Cormier has made what I would guess to be a tremendous amount of money in his last three fights. He has a fight potentially scheduled with Brock Lesnar for a couple of months from now. If that comes to fruition then he is going to make a tremendous amount of money out of the fight. He is at a point now, being a double belt holder and all, he could just retire on top. But, money talks, people walk and you never know how much money will be involved. If you said ‘hey I want Jon and you to fight’ then he is going to do what he needs to do.”

UFC president Dana White has expressed interest in booking Cormier vs. Jones III at heavyweight. While “DC” initially planned to retire by March, Cormier is unsure of what he wants to do next.

Do you think Daniel Cormier should retire, or try his hand against Jon Jones a third time?