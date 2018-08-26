The “Voice of the Octagon” feels Nate Diaz should show more gratitude to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

It’s obvious that Diaz and the UFC don’t exactly have the most healthy business relationship. Diaz hasn’t fought since Aug. 2016 and held out for a third fight with Conor McGregor and more money. Diaz is scheduled to return on Nov. 3 at UFC 230 against Dustin Poirier, but stormed out of the 25th Anniversary presser following the announcement of McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 on Oct. 6.

Bruce Buffer: Nate Diaz Should be Thanking The UFC

The UFC’s longtime announcer Bruce Buffer recently told TMZ Sports that he’s tired of hearing the Stockton native complain:

“Nate, I heard you made seven or more million dollars on your last fight. I don’t want to hear you complaining about being under promoted by the UFC. You should be thanking the UFC and bowing to Dana White every time you see him.”

Following the 25th Anniversary press conference, Diaz said “f*ck the UFC” and claimed he wouldn’t show up to UFC 230. Of course many believe it’s just a case of Diaz being Diaz. Poirier himself said he isn’t worried about the comment because Diaz always shows up when he agrees to a fight.

UFC 230 will be held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Former UFC middleweight champions Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman will collide at the event. Jacare Souza is set to go one-on-one with David Branch. A grudge match between Israel Adesanya and Derek Brunson is also set for UFC 230. As of now, the event is without a headliner. Stick with MMA News for the latest info on UFC 230.

