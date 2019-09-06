Bruce Buffer ‘Would Love To See’ Conor McGregor vs. Georges St-Pierre

The voice of the Octagon, Bruce Buffer expresses interest in seeing Conor McGregor fight Georges St-Pierre.

McGregor has been out of action since Oct. 2018. He failed to become a two-time UFC lightweight champion when he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. The “Notorious” one has been recovering from a hand injury suffered during a sparring session. In his time away from the Octagon, McGregor has found himself in hot water by smashing a fan’s iPhone and punching a man inside a pub in Ireland.

Buffer Talks Potential McGregor vs. GSP Bout

Buffer spoke to Mirror Sport and said he doesn’t believe McGregor should get a shot at the winner of this Saturday’s (Sept. 7) lightweight title unification bout between Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier.

“I don’t think it is fair for Conor to fight for a championship belt; I think he should have a tune-up fight because at this point he has been out of the Octagon for so long.”

One fight he would like to see, however, is a showdown between McGregor and St-Pierre.

“One fight I would love to see, I have always loved to see, but I doubt it will ever happen, is Georges St-Pierre and Conor go at it.

“I think it would be a huge mega fight.”

St-Pierre retired earlier this year. He cited not being given a bout with Nurmagomedov as the reason for his retirement. It’ll be interesting to see if the UFC would consider entertaining the idea of St-Pierre vs. McGregor.