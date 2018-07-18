Bryan Barberena vs. Jake Ellenberger Booked for UFC Lincoln

A new bout in the way of Bryan Barberena vs. Jake Ellenberger has been apparently booked for the upcoming UFC Lincoln event.

Barberena announced this welterweight showdown against Ellenberger in a post that was shared on his official Twitter account that read, “BamBam’s Back August 25th Lincoln Nebraska!.”

BamBam’s Back August 25th Lincoln Nebraska!! pic.twitter.com/2b6QeaNFTL — BRYAN BARBERENA (@bryan_barberena) July 18, 2018

If you recall, Barberena and Ellenberger were slated to fight in June at UFC Fight Night 131 but that fight got nixed after Barberena was forced off the card with an injury.

This led to Ellenberger suffering a TKO loss to replacement Ben Saunders at the show, which marked his third straight loss inside of the Octagon and his fifth in his past six fights.

On the flip side, Barberena has traded wins and losses over his past four fights that include a decision loss to Leon Edwards in his most recent bout.

It turns out that Al Iaquinta won’t be fighting Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC Lincoln due to Iaquinta pulling out of the fight after the promotion officially announced it. Now, Gaethje and James Vick are slated to headline this upcoming fight night event.

UFC Lincoln is set to take place on August 25, 2018 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. The promotion will be announcing more bouts for this event in the coming weeks.

The Card

Justin Gaethje vs. James Vick

Angela Hill vs. Alexa Grasso

Andre Fili vs. Michael Johnson

Antonio Braga Neto vs. Andrew Sanchez

Eryk Anders vs. Tim Williams

Iuri Alcantara vs. Cory Sandhagen

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. John Moraga

Luke Sanders vs. Rani Yahya

Joanne Calderwood vs. Kalindra Faria

Drew Dober vs. Jon Tuck

Mickey Gall vs. George Sullivan

Bryan Barberena vs. Jake Ellenberger

