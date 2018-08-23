Bryan Caraway vs Pedro Munhoz Reportedly Booked For TUF 28 Finale

Bryan Caraway vs Pedro Munhoz is reportedly a done deal.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is reporting that Caraway vs. Munhoz is set for “The Ultimate Fighter” 28 Finale. That event is set to take place on Dec. 30 inside the Pearl Theatre at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is the first fight booked for the card.

Caraway was last seen in action back March. He lost his bout against Cody Stamann via split decision. It was Caraway’s first fight in nearly two years. Caraway spent the second half of 2016 and all of 2017 on the sidelines due to injuries.

As for Munhoz, he’s coming off a unanimous decision victory over Brett Johns. “The Young Punisher” has gone 5-1 in his last six outings. His only loss in that span was to John Dodson via split decision. Munhoz sits at the number nine spot on the official UFC rankings. Caraway was ousted after losing to Stamann. His inactivity certainly didn’t help his place on the list either.

TUF 28 Finale will crown two new TUF winners. This season will put the spotlight on the heavyweights and women’s featherweights. UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will coach opposite his next challenger Kelvin Gastelum. The new season premiers on Aug. 29 on FOX Sports 1.

The UFC crowned two TUF winners last month. Mike Trizano defeated Joe Giannetti to become the lightweight tournament winner. Meanwhile, Brad Katona bested Jay Cuccinello to be crowned the featherweight tournament winner. Time will tell who becomes the next TUF champions.

Who do you think takes it, Bryan Caraway or Pedro Munhoz?