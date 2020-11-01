Sunday, November 1, 2020

Bryce Mitchell Outgrapples Andre Fili At UFC on ESPN+ 39

By Andrew Ravens

Bryce Mitchell vs. Andre Fili was just as promised. 

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout on Saturday night (October 31, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN+ 39 event from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Right out of the gate, Mitchell went to what he’s known for and that’s ground and pound. In just the first round, Mitchell got three takedowns. Fili caught him with a flying knee in the second round. 

Fili clearly had the striking advantage in this fight. Fili did a better job that round of preventing takedowns. Both guys had their moments in this fight, but it was Mitchell who got the decision win. 

Mitchell entered this fight with a perfect 13-0 pro-MMA record with three fights under the UFC banner. He won those fights by submission and decision twice. 

Fili entered this bout by going 5-2 in his last seven bouts including a three-fight winning streak over Charles Jourdain by decision, Myles Jury by decision and Sheymon Moraes by KO before being outlasted by Soqiq Yusuff by decision at UFC 246. 

UFC on ESPN+ 39 Results: Anderson Silva vs. Urijah Hall, Bryce Mitchell vs. Andrew Fili 

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 39. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

MMA

UFC on ESPN+ 39 Bonuses: Four Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC on ESPN+ 39 bonuses have been released. UFC on ESPN+ 39 took place inside the UFC APEX...
Read more
UFC

Fighters React To Anderson Silva vs. Urijah Hall At UFC on ESPN+ 39

Anderson Silva brought his best when he fought Urijah Hall in what appears to be his retirement fight.  The...
Read more
MMA

UFC on ESPN+ 39 Highlights: Urijah Hall TKO’s Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva put on a memorable performance in his possible retirement fight against Urijah Hall before he was finished. 
Read more
UFC

Bryce Mitchell Outgrapples Andre Fili At UFC on ESPN+ 39

Bryce Mitchell vs. Andre Fili was just as promised.  The two fighters met in a featherweight bout on Saturday...
Read more
UFC

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC On ESPN+ 39

The final UFC on ESPN+ 39 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion. 
Read more
UFC

WATCH: UFC on ESPN+ 39 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC on ESPN+ 39 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes. In the headliner, Anderson...
Read more
Results

UFC on ESPN+ 39 Results: Urijah Hall Smashes Anderson Silva

UFC on ESPN+ 39 went down tonight (Sat. October 31, 2020) from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada and we...
Read more
Bellator

Gegard Mousasi Critical of His Victory After Bellator 250

Gegard Mousasi fought to a decision win at Bellator 250 and it was not the fight fans were expecting to see between...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube