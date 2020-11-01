Bryce Mitchell Outgrapples Andre Fili At UFC on ESPN+ 39

Bryce Mitchell vs. Andre Fili was just as promised.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout on Saturday night (October 31, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN+ 39 event from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Right out of the gate, Mitchell went to what he’s known for and that’s ground and pound. In just the first round, Mitchell got three takedowns. Fili caught him with a flying knee in the second round.

Fili clearly had the striking advantage in this fight. Fili did a better job that round of preventing takedowns. Both guys had their moments in this fight, but it was Mitchell who got the decision win.

Mitchell entered this fight with a perfect 13-0 pro-MMA record with three fights under the UFC banner. He won those fights by submission and decision twice.

Fili entered this bout by going 5-2 in his last seven bouts including a three-fight winning streak over Charles Jourdain by decision, Myles Jury by decision and Sheymon Moraes by KO before being outlasted by Soqiq Yusuff by decision at UFC 246.

UFC on ESPN+ 39 Results: Anderson Silva vs. Urijah Hall, Bryce Mitchell vs. Andrew Fili

