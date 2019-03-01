Bryce Mitchell Wants To Handle Business At UFC Nashville, Then Grapple Ali Abdelaziz

Most fans figured Bryce Mitchell’s next opponent was going to be Dan Ige.

If you missed it, the pair of featherweights went back-and-forth on Twitter last month, even involving manager Ali Abdelaziz – who Ige works for at Dominance MMA.

You a young blood, I know somebody who can give you a nice southern ass whooping and his name is Daniel @Dynamitedan808 and you might actually get a blue check mark after the fight. Have your people call @seanshelby https://t.co/KGARDBncEO — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) January 17, 2019

I‘ve never been to Tennessee but seems like a good place to bury a body 💀 — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) January 17, 2019

But instead, Mitchell is scheduled to face Bobby Moffett at UFC on ESPN+ 6 on Mar. 23. While he’ll be the first to admit that the opponent never matters, the news did catch the TUF 27 competitor off guard.

“I was [surprised].” Mitchell told MMANews. “Whenever I saw that Ali [Abdelaziz] wanted me to fight his buddy Dan [Ige]. I figured that Ali guy was one of those upper level whatever you call it, he’s in the club. He’s going to get to pick whatever fight he wants. I guess it didn’t go that way I’m fighting Bobby Moffett now. Both of them are tough, I just needed a fight and he happened to be calling me out so that’s why I said I would fight him.”

Mitchell (10-0) returns to the cage after suffering a gruesome scrotum injury last year and will be competing for the first time since his promotional debut in July 2018. While he respects Moffett as an opponent, there is a bit of added revenge for “Thug Nasty” ahead of the matchup.

“[Moffett] fought one of my good buddies and training partners, T.J. Brown. I mean the dude is a savage, [Moffett] beat TJ on a decision, you could argue the decision either way. But regardless it was a good fight. I’m taking him very serious, a lot’s on the line for both of us it’s going to be a thrown down. I see me getting a finish and that’s what I’m going for. I hate the decisions, just as much as the fan hate them. Trust me I hate them more. You think it’s fun not knowing if your hand is getting raised? I’m trying to get a finish and I’m sure he is too.”

With MMA Lab product Moffett on deck first, Mitchell says the jiu-jitsu match against Abdelaziz is on hold at the moment. However should he come out healthy after Mar. 23, Mitchell feels confident the matchup will happen.

I’ll make you a deal young man I’ll fly you to Vegas we’ll do 10 minute grappling round and if I don’t finish you I’ll give you 10k cash but if I finish you, you have to fight @Dynamitedan808 or we can spar but you have to sign the waiver. I’ll follow you DM me https://t.co/1Ifm2MB5aM — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) January 18, 2019

10K if you don't sub me, an extra 5K if I sub you @AliAbdelaziz00 Win or lose against you in a grappling match, as soon as I get an offer to fight @Dynamitedan808 it will be accepted. No prob, you got my word. Deal?@Abraham_kawa @matt_frm — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) January 18, 2019

“I didn’t even know who this Ali guy was and I then I looked him up. I accepted his grappling match. I private messaged him, my manager did, he sent me the screenshots. He private messaged me on Twitter and we agreed. He was going to fly me up to New York and Renzo Gracie’s gym and we’ll thrown down. If I survive 10-minutes with him, he’s supposed to give me $10,000. So that’s what got my attention. He was talking all this crap then he started throwing out this money. So I was like, alright we’re doing this for real. Basically I just private messaged him, after this fight if I’m healthy this 100% for sure go. He even said go ahead and worry about the fight first. Then we’ll do this little thrown down later. We’re going to do this after the fight. It has nothing to do with the UFC. It’s a man versus man, I’m taking his word for it. I hope he’ll come through. If he does there’s honor in that, if he doesn’t he’s a coward.”