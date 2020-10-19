BT Sport Releases Heartfelt Tribute Video To Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father

BT Sport has continued its tradition of amazing promos ahead of pay-per-view cards and they delivered for UFC 254.
The broadcast outlet put out a heartfelt tribute for Khabib Nurmagomedov and his father, Abdulmanap. It showed the journey of them growing up and getting to the UFC and the heartbreaking death of Abdulmanap.
It is no doubt worth your time to watch the promo ahead of the anticipated pay-per-view.
UFC 254 goes down on Oct. 24 on Fight Island. The main card airs live at 2 p.m. EST as it is an early start time to have it at prime time for Abu Dhabi and Russian citizens.
UFC 254 card is as follows:
- Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. interim champ Justin Gaethje – for lightweight title
- Jared Cannonier vs. Robert Whittaker
- Walt Harris vs. Alexander Volkov
- Phil Hawes vs. Jacob Malkoun
- Lauren Murphy vs. Liliya Shakirova
- Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba
Prelims
- Stefan Struve vs. Tai Tuivasa
- Alex Oliveira vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
- Sam Alvey vs. Da Un Jung
Early Prelims
- Sergey Morozov vs. TBA
- Liana Jojua vs. Miranda Maverick
- Casey Kenney vs. Nathaniel Wood
- Joel Alvarez vs. Alexander Yakovlev