Monday, October 19, 2020

BT Sport Releases Heartfelt Tribute Video To Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father

By Cole Shelton
Khabib Father Abdulmanap
Khabib Abdulmanap (Photo: Valery Sharifulin/TASS)

BT Sport has continued its tradition of amazing promos ahead of pay-per-view cards and they delivered for UFC 254.

The broadcast outlet put out a heartfelt tribute for Khabib Nurmagomedov and his father, Abdulmanap. It showed the journey of them growing up and getting to the UFC and the heartbreaking death of Abdulmanap.

It is no doubt worth your time to watch the promo ahead of the anticipated pay-per-view.

UFC 254 goes down on Oct. 24 on Fight Island. The main card airs live at 2 p.m. EST as it is an early start time to have it at prime time for Abu Dhabi and Russian citizens.

UFC 254 card is as follows:

  • Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. interim champ Justin Gaethje – for lightweight title
  • Jared Cannonier vs. Robert Whittaker
  • Walt Harris vs. Alexander Volkov
  • Phil Hawes vs. Jacob Malkoun
  • Lauren Murphy vs. Liliya Shakirova
  • Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

Prelims

  • Stefan Struve vs. Tai Tuivasa
  • Alex Oliveira vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
  • Sam Alvey vs. Da Un Jung

Early Prelims

  • Sergey Morozov vs. TBA
  • Liana Jojua vs. Miranda Maverick
  • Casey Kenney vs. Nathaniel Wood
  • Joel Alvarez vs. Alexander Yakovlev
Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

MMA

BT Sport Releases Heartfelt Tribute Video To Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father

BT Sport has continued its tradition of amazing promos ahead of pay-per-view cards and they delivered for UFC 254.
Read more
UFC

WATCH: UFC 254 Cold Open Released

The UFC has released the cold open for the highly-anticipated UFC 254 pay-per-view card. In the main event of...
Read more
UFC

James Krause Slams Joaquin Buckley: ‘The Dude’s A Clown’

James Krause is not a fan of Joaquin Buckley. At UFC Fight Island 5, Buckley scored arguably the greatest...
Read more
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov Hints At Retirement After Going 30-0

When Khabib Nurmagomedov was asked about when he plans to retire recently, the UFC lightweight champion noted that his legacy would likely...
Read more
MMA

Alexander Volkanovski Happy To Finally ‘Have Some Direction In This Division’ After Brian Ortega’s Win

Alexander Volkanovski is glad the featherweight division finally has a No. 1 contender. At UFC Fight Island 6, Ortega...
Read more
UFC

Umar Nurmagomedov Hospitalized With Staph Infection, Off UFC 254

Umar Nurmagomedov's UFC debut has been delayed for the 3rd straight time. The undefeated cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov has been forced off...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya Gets Specific On When Jon Jones Fight Will Happen

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has now gotten more specific on when in 2021 he would like to fight Jon Jones.
Read more
UFC

Jessica Andrade Ready to Fight Shevchenko or In Any Division

With one round and one stoppage victory under her belt at flyweight, Jessica Andrade is now prepared to face the biggest challenge...
Read more
UFC

Coach Kavanagh Hints at McGregor/Poirier At Welterweight

Based on recent comments from McGregor head coach John Kavanagh, you can expect the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier fight to happen...
Read more
UFC

Brian Ortega Has Not Forgotten Holloway Loss: “We Will Meet Again”

While everyone has begun to look ahead to Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega following Ortega's sensational victory over The Korean Zombie on...
Read more
UFC

The Korean Zombie Embarassed After UFC on ESPN+ 38 Loss

The Korean Zombie is feeling the aftereffects of his one-sided defeat at the hands of Brian Ortega at UFC on ESPN+ 38. 
Read more
MMA

Paige VanZant’s Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Debut Postponed

The world is going to have to wait a few more months before seeing how Paige VanZant fares in her Bare Knuckle...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube