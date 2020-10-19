BT Sport Releases Heartfelt Tribute Video To Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father

BT Sport has continued its tradition of amazing promos ahead of pay-per-view cards and they delivered for UFC 254.

The broadcast outlet put out a heartfelt tribute for Khabib Nurmagomedov and his father, Abdulmanap. It showed the journey of them growing up and getting to the UFC and the heartbreaking death of Abdulmanap.

It is no doubt worth your time to watch the promo ahead of the anticipated pay-per-view.

UFC 254 goes down on Oct. 24 on Fight Island. The main card airs live at 2 p.m. EST as it is an early start time to have it at prime time for Abu Dhabi and Russian citizens.

UFC 254 card is as follows:

Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. interim champ Justin Gaethje – for lightweight title

Jared Cannonier vs. Robert Whittaker

Walt Harris vs. Alexander Volkov

Phil Hawes vs. Jacob Malkoun

Lauren Murphy vs. Liliya Shakirova

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

Prelims

Stefan Struve vs. Tai Tuivasa

Alex Oliveira vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Sam Alvey vs. Da Un Jung

Early Prelims