C.B. Dollaway Feels Herb Dean Didn’t Protect Him at UFC Moscow

C.B. Dollaway feels he wasn’t protected in his bout at UFC Moscow.

Dollaway took on Khalid Murtazaliev in the featured preliminary bout of UFC Moscow. Dollaway ended up losing the bout via TKO as he couldn’t make it to the third round. There was some controversy surrounding the bout as many believe referee Herb Dean allowed Dollaway to take unnecessary damage and should’ve stopped the fight far sooner.

In most cases, fighters want every opportunity to stay in the fight and then some. This time it’s different as Dollaway feels he wasn’t protected. He explained why during an interview with MMAFighting.com:

“I’ve been on the other side before, where I thought a fight got stopped too early for me. But, being on the other side now, it’s like — it’s a rough job being a ref, they want to give you the benefit of the doubt, but at the same time, you’re there to protect us, and I don’t know what was going on, but I don’t feel like I got protected. He didn’t stop the fight. Ever. Like, he was telling me to get on the stool and I didn’t even want to fight. Like, ‘Dude, I’m done.’ I was pretty out of it. I’m going to go out and take more punishment, that’s all that was going to basically happen at that point. I understand being a referee’s a tough job, we all make mistakes in life. It just sucks when it’s you.”

After going on a three-fight losing streak against some tough opposition in Lyoto Machida, Michael Bisping, and Nate Marquardt, Dollaway was able to snag two straight wins. He earned a unanimous decision win against Ed Herman and a disqualification victory over Hector Lombard. His loss to Murtazaliev puts him at 2-4 in his last six outings.

Should Herb Dean have stopped the fight sooner?