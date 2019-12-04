C.B. Dollaway No Longer In UFC, Fighting For RIZIN Title

C.B. Dollaway was recently suspended for two years by USADA and was subsequently released by the UFC.

Now, he has his next fight booked as he will be taking on Jiri Prochazka for the RIZIN light heavyweight title on Dec. 31 at RIZIN 20, the promotion announced.

Although Dollaway is suspended for a drug violation, RIZIN does not recognize suspensions handed down in North American anti-doping agencies. Meaning, he could fight in the Japenese promotion.

His USADA suspension was scheduled to end on Dec. 13, 2020 but appears to have found a home in RIZIN for the time being.

Dollaway has not fought since September of 2018 when he was TKO’d by Khalid Murtazaliev. Before that, he beat Hector Lombard by DQ and Ed Herman by decision. The 36-year-old went 11-9 inside the Octagon with notable wins over Cezar Ferreira and Jesse Taylor.

He is also a former TUF finalist on Season seven where he lost in the finals to Amir Sadollah.

Prochazka, meanwhile, is on a nine-fight winning streak including notable wins over King Mo, Karl Albrektsson, Brandon Halsey, and most recently, Fabio Maldonado. This is will also be his first title defense.