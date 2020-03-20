Cage Warriors 113 Results: Fabinski Tops Stewart, Jones Wins Lightweight Title

UPDATE: The Cage Warriors 113 results are in. In the main event, Bartosz Fabinski defeated Darren Stewart via unanimous decision. In the co-main event, Mason Jones scored a first-round TKO victory over Joe McColgan to become the new Cage Warriors lightweight champion.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Cage Warriors 113 will go on.

The action will take place inside the BEC Arena in Manchester, England. There will be no fans in attendance. In the main event, UFC fighters Darren Stewart and Bartosz Fabinski will do battle in a middleweight bout. Both men were scheduled to compete in separate bouts for UFC London but that card was postponed.

In the co-main event, Mason Jones and Joe McColgan will do battle for the Cage Warriors lightweight championship. Also featured on the main card will be welterweight Nathan Jones taking on David Bear. Opening up the main card will be a clash between Paddy Pimblett and Decky Dalton.

The prelims will air live at 2:30 p.m. ET and you can see a live stream below. The main card will transition to UFC Fight Pass at 5 p.m. ET.

Main Card (UFC Fight Pass)

Bartosz Fabinski def. Darren Stewart via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Mason Jones def. Joe McColgan via TKO (knee & punches) – R1, 4:40

David Bear def. Nathan Jones via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Paddy Pimblett def. Decky Dalton via TKO (punches) – R1, 2:51

Prelims (MMA News)