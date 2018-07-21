Cage Warriors returns to London for another stacked night of fights. Cage Warriors 95 is headlined by a welterweight title bout between Mehrdad Janzemini and Cage Warriors debutant Stefano Paternó. Janzemini impressed in his Cage Warriors debut after he defeated Brad Wheeler in devastating fashion via KO in the first round. His opponent, Stefano Paternó, has made waves within the Italian MMA circuit and he will look to take his unbeaten streak to 8 by claiming Cage Warriors gold.
Cage Warriors 95 is filled with amazing MMA talent and it offers another incredible night of fighting action.
Check out the Cage Warriors 95 live results and video highlights below:
Main Card
Mehrdad Janzemini vs Stefano Paternó – Welterweight Title Fight
Ed Arthur vs Mike Ekundayo – Bantamweight
Brad Wheeler vs Orlando D’Ambrosio – Welterweight
Nathan Jones vs. Ross Houston – Welterweight
Mason Jones vs Konmon Deh – Lightweight
Pro Prelims
Pelu Adetola vs. James Webb – Middleweight
Adam Amarasinghe vs. Aaron Laleye – Flyweight
Paull McBain vs. Steve Aimable – Featherweight
Phil Wells vs Konrad Iwanowski – Welterweight
Luca Iovine vs. Kris Edwards – Bantamweight
Joshua Onwordi vs Gurd Shergill – Featherweight