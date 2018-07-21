The vacant welterweight is on the line at Cage Warriors 95

Cage Warriors returns to London for another stacked night of fights. Cage Warriors 95 is headlined by a welterweight title bout between Mehrdad Janzemini and Cage Warriors debutant Stefano Paternó. Janzemini impressed in his Cage Warriors debut after he defeated Brad Wheeler in devastating fashion via KO in the first round. His opponent, Stefano Paternó, has made waves within the Italian MMA circuit and he will look to take his unbeaten streak to 8 by claiming Cage Warriors gold.

Cage Warriors 95 is filled with amazing MMA talent and it offers another incredible night of fighting action.

Check out the Cage Warriors 95 live results and video highlights below:

Main Card

Mehrdad Janzemini vs Stefano Paternó – Welterweight Title Fight

Ed Arthur vs Mike Ekundayo – Bantamweight

Brad Wheeler vs Orlando D’Ambrosio – Welterweight

Nathan Jones vs. Ross Houston – Welterweight

Mason Jones vs Konmon Deh – Lightweight

Pro Prelims

Pelu Adetola vs. James Webb – Middleweight

Adam Amarasinghe vs. Aaron Laleye – Flyweight

Paull McBain vs. Steve Aimable – Featherweight

Phil Wells vs Konrad Iwanowski – Welterweight

Luca Iovine vs. Kris Edwards – Bantamweight

Joshua Onwordi vs Gurd Shergill – Featherweight