Cage Warriors 96: Pimblett vs Bak – Live Results

Cage Warriors 96 is set to be a historical event, as former Cage Warriors featherweight champion Paddy Pimblett takes on Søren Bak for the Cage Warriors lightweight championship. Paddy Pimblett aims to be the first fighter since Conor McGregor to claim two titles in separate weight classes, but he faces a stiff challenge in Søren “The True Viking” Bak. Bak, who currently has an impressive 10-1 record, believes that his fighting style matches Pimblett’s perfectly. Søren Bak claims that he sees huge holes in the Liverpudlian’s clinch and ground game.

Paddy Pimblett has faced huge criticism and backlash after his decision to turn down an opportunity to fight for the UFC at UFC Liverpool. The 20-year-old fighter wanted to first achieve his goal of becoming a two-weight Cage Warriors champion before moving up in his flourishing MMA career, and he now has the opportunity to realise his dreams.

This event is poised to be an electric night of fights, and with both fighters involved in the main event eager to prove their doubters wrong, we can expect fireworks inside Liverpool’s Echo Arena.

Check out the Cage Warriors 96 live results and video highlights below:

Main Card (BT Sport 3, UFC Fight Pass 9pm BST, 4pm ET)

Paddy Pimblett (154.3) vs Søren Bak (154.3) – Lightweight title bout

Jonas Billstein (184.4) vs Mick Stanton (184) – Middleweight title bout

Jack Grant (154.8) vs Aleksi Mäntykivi (155.8) – Lightweight bout

Nicolas Dalby (170.4) vs Roberto Allegretti (170.5) – Welterweight bout

Tim Barnett (170.2) vs Matthew Bonner (170) – Welterweight bout

Pro Prelims (LADBible Facebook 6.30pm BST, 1.30pm ET)

Mahmod Faour defeats Elliot Jenkins via TKO (strikes) at 2:49 Round 2

Sam Creasey defeats Coner Hignett via TKO (strikes) at 4:03 of Round 1

Mehdi Ben Lakhdhar defeats Anthony O’Connor via TKO (strikes) at 3:21 of Round 1

Liam Gittins defeats Kevin Cordero Lopez via TKO (strikes) at 4:36 of Round 1