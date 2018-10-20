Cage Warriors 98 Birmingham: Live Results

Birmingham plays host to an incredible night of fights

Cage Warriors 98 takes place on the 20th October at the Genting Arena in Birmingham, and the card is stacked with some incredible local talent.

The main card is headlined by a Cage Warriors welterweight title fight between Ross Houston and Stefano Paternò. Both men look set to make a statement and stake their claim for the best welterweight in Europe.

In the co-main event, Birmingham’s own Aiden Lee will take on Scotland’s Paull McBain in the Cage Warriors Featherweight Title Tournament Semi-Final. This fight will be the biggest fight in both fighters careers, and both men are extremely hungry to earn themselves a priceless shot at Cage Warriors gold.

We are cageside for Cage Warriors 98! Check out the live results and video highlights below:

Main Card (BT Sport 2 and UFC Fight Pass from 9 pm BST, 4 pm ET)

Stefano Paternò vs Ross Houston (Welterweight Title)

Aiden Lee vs Paull McBain (Featherweight Title Tournament Semi Final)

Dean Trueman defeats Lewis Monarch via Unanimous Decision 30-27 x 3. Earning himself a shot at the Cage Warriors Featherweight belt.

Adam Proctor defeats Angelo Rubino via Unanimous Decision 29-28 x 3

Perry Goodwin defeats Alexander Jacobsen via KO at 0:37 of Round 2

Pro Prelims (LIVE and FREE worldwide on the Cage Warriors Facebook page from 6:45 pm BST, 1:45 pm ET)

Alex Lohoré defeats Sam Boult via TKO (Strikes) at 3:18 of Round 2

Alex Lohoré turns up the heat in the 2nd round 🔥 Ground and pound for the TKO finish at #CW98 pic.twitter.com/cprwF1rbkS — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) October 20, 2018

Scott Malone defeats Adam Amarasinghe via TKO (Strikes) at 1:10 of Round 3

Scott 'Boom Boom' Malone ends the fight in the 3rd round 🔨 Big win for Scott at #CW98

📺 Facebook https://t.co/Xpkx1u6EPS

@GentingArena pic.twitter.com/yKIVQx8aBw — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) October 20, 2018

Kingsley Crawford defeats Antanas Jazbutis via Unanimous Decision 30-26, 30-27, 29-98

George McManus defeats Josh Plant via Submission (Reverse Triangle Choke) at 4:01 of Round 1

SLICK 👌 'The Hangman' George McManus wastes no time with another 1st round submission 💪

📺 Facebook https://t.co/Xpkx1u6EPS

@GentingArena 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/7pbCBwbVf6 — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) October 20, 2018

Michael Younis defeats Marcin Prostko via Submission (Guillotine) at 3:58 of Round 1