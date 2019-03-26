Former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez To Appear At AAA’s Triplemania XXVII

Former two-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder Cain Velasquez will appear for a prominent professional wrestling company in Mexico.

Velasquez turned a lot of heads when he showed up at the WWE Performance Center last year. Many took this as a sign that Velasquez is planning for his future outside the Octagon. It didn’t take Velasquez long to make the first major step of his professional wrestling endeavors.

Cain Velasquez Appearing At AAA’s Triplemania

Every year, major Mexican wrestling company AAA hosts Triplemania. It’s the promotion’s biggest event, which can be compared to the likes of WWE’s WrestleMania and NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom. During a press conference earlier today (March 26), AAA announced that Velasquez will be appearing at Triplemania:

Velasquez took to his Twitter account to express gratitude for the opportunity:

Muy emocionado con poder participar en #triplemaniaxxvii y estar con todos los aficionados mexicanos que siempre me han apoyado! Gracias a @luchalibreaaa por la gran oportunidad. Really excited to be part of #triplemaniaxxvii! #luchalibre #Mexico pic.twitter.com/XOPjbfYIfT — Cain Velasquez (@cainmma) March 26, 2019

“Very excited to be able to participate in Triplemania XXVII and be with all the Mexican fans who have always supported me! Thanks Lucha Libre AAA for the big opportunity. Really excited to be part of #triplemaniaxxvii! #luchalibre #Mexico.”

Triplemania XXVII will be taking place on Aug. 3 inside the Arena Ciudad de Mwxico in Mexico City, Mexico. Blue Demon Jr. vs. Rey Wagner has been announced in a “Mask vs. Hair” match.