Cain Velasquez Believes Daniel Cormier Wants Stipe Miocic Trilogy

Daniel Cormier’s future in fighting is unknown. After he lost to Stipe Miocic to lose the heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 241 there was a chance that was his last fight. Yet, according to Cain Velasquez, he thinks ‘DC’ wants to return.

Not only does he thinks Cormier wants to return, but he thinks he wants to return against Miocic.

“You know what, he really hasn’t told me what he wants to do, and I didn’t ask him,” Velasquez said to MMA Junkie. “It was somewhat close to his fight, and my prayers are with his family. He just lost his dad, so he’s in that whole state.

“I believe he wants to come back and fight Stipe. If he wants to do that, then I’m 100 percent behind him.”

If the two do have a trilogy fight, Cain Velasquez is confident Daniel Cormier would win the fight. He knows ‘DC’ is the better fighter and had success in the fight until the fourth round when he decided to strike with Miocic.

“I believe he can go out there and beat Stipe, for sure,” Velasquez said. “I think he has all the tools, and if he really wants to do that, he can, but he doesn’t have to prove anything to anybody, I don’t think, but this is a decision that he has to make, and he will. Once he does, whether he wants to not do it anymore or get that one fight again, I’m 100 percent behind him, and I’m always supporting him.”

Whether or not the trilogy fight happens is to be seen, but if Cain Velasquez is right, it is a fight Daniel Cormier wants.