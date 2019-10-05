Cain Velasquez Comments On UFC Future Following WWE Debut

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has opened up on his fighting future following his WWE debut.

Last night (Oct. 4), Velasquez closed out the FOX debut of WWE SmackDown by confronting newly crowned WWE champion Brock Lesnar. A story has been brewing in WWE involving Lesnar attacking Rey Mysterio and his son. Velasquez walked down the entrance ramp with Mysterio and pounced on Lesnar inside the ring.

Cain Velasquez Discusses Fighting Future

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi caught up with Velasquez following his WWE debut. While the eighth-ranked UFC heavyweight hasn’t signed with WWE yet, that isn’t expected to be the case for long.

“Yeah we’re just working out a few things here and there. But I think it’s a great story, it’s a great rivalry between me and Brock. There’s a strong UFC tie to WWE, wrestling now. We’re both competing so it’s the same type of feeling when I fought him in Anaheim. He was talking about how the fans played a huge role in that fight because I was definitely favored there in Anaheim and people were yelling at him just Mexican chants.”

As far as his fighting future is concerned, Velasquez feels he can return to the Octagon if he gets the itch again.

“The UFC, I feel like fighting will always be there. I feel like I have those skills. This at the time was just really fun for me and who knows where I’ll go from here. But I’m enjoying what I’m doing and that’s it for me.”