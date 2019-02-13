Cain Velasquez Unimpressed With Ngannou-Ford Escort Comparison

Cain Velasquez has offered a humorous response to Dana White once comparing Francis Ngannou’s punching power to being hit by a Ford Escort.

Velasquez is set to make his first appearance inside the Octagon since July 2016. The former two-time UFC heavyweight champion will meet Francis Ngannou in the main event of UFC on ESPN 1. The action will take place this Sunday night (Feb. 17).

Cain Velasquez Destroys Ford Escort

Velasquez spoke to reporters ahead of the event. When asked about White’s Ngannou-Ford Escort comparison, Velasquez had the following to say (via MMAMania.com):

”Ford Escorts suck. They’re weak. Weak ass Ford Escort. Is that the best [White] could come up with? He said ‘Ford Escort, that’s it. That’s the one.’”

Velasquez is unsure which car Ngannou’s punching power should be compared to, but he believes Ngannou should take offense to the Ford Escort comparison:

”I dunno, it’d be better than that. Anything would be better than that. They don’t even make Ford Escorts any more, do they? It should offend Francis, not me. I wasn’t called a Ford Escort.”

Remember when Dana White compared Francis Ngannou's punching power to being hit by a Ford Escort? @cainmma wasn't impressed… "Ford Escorts suck. They're weak." pic.twitter.com/i2h1HKumn8 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) February 12, 2019

Below you can see the full card for UFC on ESPN 1:

Main Card (ESPN)

Francis Ngannou vs. Cain Velasquez

James Vick vs. Paul Felder

Cortney Casey vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Alex Caceres vs. Kron Gracie

Vicente Luque vs. Bryan Barberena

Andre Fili vs. Myles Jury

Prelims (ESPN)

Jimmie Rivera vs. Aljamain Sterling

Benito Lopez vs. Manny Bermudez

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Andrea Lee

Scott Holtzman vs. Nik Lentz

Renan Barao vs. Luke Sanders

Prelims (ESPN+)

Jessica Penne vs. Jodie Esquibel

Alexandra Albu vs. Emily Whitmire

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC on ESPN 1, which takes place inside the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.