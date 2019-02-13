Cain Velasquez Unimpressed With Ngannou-Ford Escort Comparison

Cain Velasquez has offered a humorous response to Dana White once comparing Francis Ngannou’s punching power to being hit by a Ford Escort.
Velasquez is set to make his first appearance inside the Octagon since July 2016. The former two-time UFC heavyweight champion will meet Francis Ngannou in the main event of UFC on ESPN 1. The action will take place this Sunday night (Feb. 17).
Cain Velasquez Destroys Ford Escort
Velasquez spoke to reporters ahead of the event. When asked about White’s Ngannou-Ford Escort comparison, Velasquez had the following to say (via MMAMania.com):
”Ford Escorts suck. They’re weak. Weak ass Ford Escort. Is that the best [White] could come up with? He said ‘Ford Escort, that’s it. That’s the one.’”
Velasquez is unsure which car Ngannou’s punching power should be compared to, but he believes Ngannou should take offense to the Ford Escort comparison:
”I dunno, it’d be better than that. Anything would be better than that. They don’t even make Ford Escorts any more, do they? It should offend Francis, not me. I wasn’t called a Ford Escort.”
Remember when Dana White compared Francis Ngannou's punching power to being hit by a Ford Escort? @cainmma wasn't impressed…
"Ford Escorts suck. They're weak." pic.twitter.com/i2h1HKumn8
— MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) February 12, 2019
Below you can see the full card for UFC on ESPN 1:
Main Card (ESPN)
Francis Ngannou vs. Cain Velasquez
James Vick vs. Paul Felder
Cortney Casey vs. Cynthia Calvillo
Alex Caceres vs. Kron Gracie
Vicente Luque vs. Bryan Barberena
Andre Fili vs. Myles Jury
Prelims (ESPN)
Jimmie Rivera vs. Aljamain Sterling
Benito Lopez vs. Manny Bermudez
Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Andrea Lee
Scott Holtzman vs. Nik Lentz
Renan Barao vs. Luke Sanders
Prelims (ESPN+)
Jessica Penne vs. Jodie Esquibel
Alexandra Albu vs. Emily Whitmire
MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC on ESPN 1, which takes place inside the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.