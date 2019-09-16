Cain Velasquez Impresses Again In Second Pro Wrestling Match (Video)

Cain Velasquez has once again dazzled in his transition to the world of pro wrestling.

Last month, the former two-time UFC heavyweight champion made his pro wrestling debut at AAA’s Triplemania XXVII. Fans and critics praised Velasquez for being ahead of the curve given that it was his first pro wrestling match. Velasquez found himself back in the ring last night (Sept. 15) in New York City and he didn’t disappoint.

Cain Velasquez Shines Again In Second Match

AAA’s Invading NY show took place inside Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City. Velasquez teamed with Brian Cage and Psycho Clown to defeat the Los Mercenarios team. Peep the highlights below courtesy of FITE and ESPN’s Marc Raimondi.

Cain Velasquez hit another ridiculously smooth huracanrana tonight too #InvadingNY pic.twitter.com/HUpvlx68zh — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) September 16, 2019

What in the world? Cain Velasquez hits a springboard lethal injection #InvadingNY pic.twitter.com/RCgGZJORfN — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) September 16, 2019

Many believe that Velasquez has a bright future in pro wrestling wrestling if he chooses to go with it full-time. It’s been said that major promotions such as WWE, AEW, and NJPW have shown interest in Velasquez. The former UFC heavyweight title holder told MMAJunkie.com last month that he isn’t sure if he’s done with MMA competition.

“I’ve always loved MMA as well from when I started doing it until now,” Velasquez said to MMA Junkie. “I’m still training and I still love it, so I’m not sure if I’m done yet. I still love MMA but pro wrestling is something I really love as well. It hit me by surprise and I wasn’t sure if I would like it or if I could even do it at first. I’ve becoming a natural to it. I love the acting side of it, the entertainment. I get to do stuff that’s physical then it also looks cool.”