Cain Velasquez Impresses In Pro Wrestling Debut (Video)

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez made quite an impression in his pro wrestling debut.

Last night (Aug. 3), Velasquez made the transition from the Octagon to the squared circle. Velasquez teamed with Psycho Clown and Cody Rhodes to take on Killer Kross, Taurus, and Texano Jr. at Triplemania XXVII. Velasquez got the win for his team when he forced Texano Jr. to tap via kimura.

Check out some highlights from Velasquez’s pro wrestling debut courtesy of Lucha Libre AAA.

Velasquez’s decision to make his pro wrestling debut turned a lot of heads, but it isn’t surprising. Back in July 2018, Velasquez trained with NXT stars at the WWE Performance Center. Here’s what he told WWE.com at the time.

“My experience here has been amazing. I’m just looking forward to being here and learning as much as I can. I’ve been a fan of the sport since I was a little kid, and now I get to participate in it.”

Sports Illustrated later followed up with Velasquez on his time at the Performance Center and asked the former UFC heavyweight champion if he thought about joining the WWE roster.

“It was a consideration, but for me, lucha libre has a more special place in my heart, from everything to my nationality to where I grew up. I have so much pride for lucha libre, so it hits me closer to the heart.”

There’s no word on when Velasquez will return to the UFC. Judging by his performance last night, he probably won’t be out of work for long if he decided to hang up his gloves.