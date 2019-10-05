Cain Velasquez Makes WWE Debut, Confronts Brock Lesnar (Video)

It appears Cain Velasquez is fully on-board with the sports entertainment industry.

Earlier tonight (Oct. 4), the WWE made its big debut on FOX. The show featured an appearance from boxing’s lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, but the headlines will surely be centered around former UFC heavyweight kingpin Velasquez. Brock Lesnar defeated Kofi Kingston to become the new WWE champion in a matter of seconds, but his celebration was short-lived as Velasquez made his way to the ring.

Peep Velasquez’s WWE appearance courtesy of the FOX Sports Twitter account.

Velasquez has had two tag team matches under the AAA banner. Dave Meltzer had noted that Velasquez drew interest from WWE, AEW, and NJPW. It appears WWE won out when it came to negotiations. The new angle between Velasquez and Lesnar is interesting as the two had a UFC bout back in Oct. 2010. Velasquez defeated Lesnar via TKO to capture his first UFC title.

There’s still no word on whether or not Velasquez is done with mixed martial arts competition. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on Velasquez’s fighting future.