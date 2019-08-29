Cain Velasquez Not Sure If He Is Done With MMA

Cain Velasquez has taken the wrestling world by storm and is set to compete in another event.

Now, the question of whether or not the former UFC heavyweight champion will fight again inside the Octagon is a big one. For Velasquez, he still is unsure about that.

“I’ve always loved MMA as well from when I started doing it until now,” Velasquez said to MMA Junkie. “I’m still training and I still love it, so I’m not sure if I’m done yet. I still love MMA but pro wrestling is something I really love as well. It hit me by surprise and I wasn’t sure if I would like it or if I could even do it at first. I’ve becoming a natural to it. I love the acting side of it, the entertainment. I get to do stuff that’s physical then it also looks cool.”

With wrestling, he admits he is having too much fun and is not thinking about fighting. And, after his first event, he is still surprised at how well he did and the reaction he received from it.

“I was kind of shocked, to be honest,” Velasquez said. “I didn’t know what to expect. I wasn’t sure how many people would actually be watching and tuning in to watch. I did a match and heard all the positive things from people. It was great. I was shocked. The whole night I was asking my wife, ‘What just happened?’

“For me, I know what I can do and I feel like learning wrestling for the short time that I’ve learned it, it feels very natural to me,” Velasquez continued. “I loved it. I love going out there and competing and I can’t wait to do more of it.”